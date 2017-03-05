GBP/USD: Solid data offsets Brexit negotiations preliminaries
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2917
The GBP/USD holds uneventfully above the 1.2900 threshold, mid-way within its daily range, with the Pound supported by another indication of solid growth entering into the second quarter of the year. The Markit Construction PMI released eat the beginning of the say jumped to 53.1 in April, following an advance of 52.2 in March, backed by faster rises in civil engineering and residential building activity, according to the official report. Brexit negotiations have not yet began, but both parts, the UK and the EU, are offering their views on how things are supposed to be from now, showing a strong divergence of interests. So far the market has refrained itself from pricing in the possibility of tough negotiations, but the matter has become a Damocles' sword pending on the Pound. In the meantime, and from a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair retains the neutral tone seen on previous updates, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price hovers around a horizontal 20 SMA whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. Fed's upcoming monetary policy announcement would likely affect the pair more in the case of a dollar-negative outcome, than in the case of a dollar-positive result.
Support levels: 1.2865 1.2830 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2930 1.2965 1.3010
