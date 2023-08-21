In the month of July, retail sales, including auto fuel, experienced a noticeable decline of 1.2% compared to the previous month. This was in contrast to the consensus expectation of a milder 0.6% decrease. Moreover, sales that excluded auto fuel also faced a decline of 1.4%, falling short of the anticipated decrease of 0.7%. This dip in sales marks a departure from the trend observed over the past four months, where sales consistently met or exceeded expectations.
UK Retail Sales
Source: Finlogix Economic Calendar
Despite the subdued performance in retail sales, it's noteworthy that this outcome did not significantly alter the policy stance of the Bank of England (BoE). The impact on market sentiment was relatively limited, with the current pricing by swap markets declining only by a modest 2 basis points (bps) to 31 bps in relation to the upcoming September meeting. To provide context, the scenario underwent a contrasting change recently, following a robust employment and inflation report during the week. This led to a noteworthy spike of 10 bps in market pricing for the September meeting, reaching 33 bps.
One plausible rationale behind this phenomenon might be rooted in the perception that the shortfall in retail sales during the preceding month could be partially attributed to unfavourable weather conditions. The UK's Met Office reported that July had witnessed the sixth highest amount of rainfall in its historical records. This suggests that the inclement weather might have dampened consumer activity and subsequently impacted retail sales.
Looking ahead, there is a sense of optimism regarding the potential recovery in consumer spending during the month of August. Several factors come into play: the fervour generated by England's national football team advancing to the Women’s Football World Cup final is likely to have spurred enthusiasm among fans, leading to increased spending. Additionally, families embarking on their back-to-school shopping endeavours are anticipated to contribute positively to retail sales.
In conclusion, the deviation from expectations in July's retail sales figures, both inclusive and exclusive of auto fuel, has raised some eyebrows. Nonetheless, the impact on the policy outlook of the Bank of England has remained limited so far. While the weather may have played a role in the subdued sales, upcoming events like the football final and the back-to-school shopping rush hold the potential to reignite consumer spending and potentially stimulate a rebound in retail sales figures for the subsequent months.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady in Monday's Asian trading, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the German PPI and the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s, lacks bullish conviction
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week and sticks to its modest intraday gains, below mid-1.2700s. Spot prices remain confined in a familiar trading band held over the past three weeks or so and the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Gold eyes a firm rebound to 200 DMA again Premium
Gold price is looking to extend early Monday after Friday’s brief pause from a four-day losing streak. Gold price is consolidating near a new five-month low of $1,885 despite a renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Coinbase Layer 2’s friend.tech overtakes Tron and Uniswap in 24-hour fees
Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution is again at the forefront due to friend.tech’s popularity. The newly launched project has generated $1.12 million in fees over the last 24 hours, overcoming heavyweights like Tron, Uniswap, MetaMask, etc.
Week ahead – All eyes on the Jackson Hole symposium
It’s a light week in terms of economic data, with the most important releases being the business surveys from the major economies. But the true highlight will be the Fed’s annual economic symposium.