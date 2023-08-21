Share:

In the month of July, retail sales, including auto fuel, experienced a noticeable decline of 1.2% compared to the previous month. This was in contrast to the consensus expectation of a milder 0.6% decrease. Moreover, sales that excluded auto fuel also faced a decline of 1.4%, falling short of the anticipated decrease of 0.7%. This dip in sales marks a departure from the trend observed over the past four months, where sales consistently met or exceeded expectations.

UK Retail Sales

Source: Finlogix Economic Calendar

Despite the subdued performance in retail sales, it's noteworthy that this outcome did not significantly alter the policy stance of the Bank of England (BoE). The impact on market sentiment was relatively limited, with the current pricing by swap markets declining only by a modest 2 basis points (bps) to 31 bps in relation to the upcoming September meeting. To provide context, the scenario underwent a contrasting change recently, following a robust employment and inflation report during the week. This led to a noteworthy spike of 10 bps in market pricing for the September meeting, reaching 33 bps.

One plausible rationale behind this phenomenon might be rooted in the perception that the shortfall in retail sales during the preceding month could be partially attributed to unfavourable weather conditions. The UK's Met Office reported that July had witnessed the sixth highest amount of rainfall in its historical records. This suggests that the inclement weather might have dampened consumer activity and subsequently impacted retail sales.

Looking ahead, there is a sense of optimism regarding the potential recovery in consumer spending during the month of August. Several factors come into play: the fervour generated by England's national football team advancing to the Women’s Football World Cup final is likely to have spurred enthusiasm among fans, leading to increased spending. Additionally, families embarking on their back-to-school shopping endeavours are anticipated to contribute positively to retail sales.

In conclusion, the deviation from expectations in July's retail sales figures, both inclusive and exclusive of auto fuel, has raised some eyebrows. Nonetheless, the impact on the policy outlook of the Bank of England has remained limited so far. While the weather may have played a role in the subdued sales, upcoming events like the football final and the back-to-school shopping rush hold the potential to reignite consumer spending and potentially stimulate a rebound in retail sales figures for the subsequent months.