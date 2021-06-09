GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD in a sideways consolidation for 3 weeks from 100 months moving average support at 1.4080/60 up to resistance at 1.4220/40. Trade this range while we wait for a breakout.
EURGBP dipped 17 pips below first support at 8590/80 before a good recovery to the first target of 8615/25. We topped exactly here.
GBPNZD longs at 1.9360/20 worked perfectly on the bounce as far as the May high at1.9770 last week. To bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.9600/1.9580.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD sideways as we hold the double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle sell signal. Still holding important 100-month moving average support at 1.4080/60. A break lower is a sell signal this week initially targeting1.4025/15.
Holding very minor support at 1.4150/60 retests key resistance at 1.4220/40. A break above 1.4250 meets strong 200-week moving average resistance at 1.4290/1.4300. Shorts need stops above 1.4340.
EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 (again yesterday) targets 8615/25 before first resistance at 8644/50. We topped exactly here. Bulls now need a break above8665 to retest 8712/19.
First support at 8590/80. A break is lower to test the May low at 8558.
GBPNZD has had a great run from that big support at 1.9360/20 to the May high at1.9770. The pair collapsed from the May high keeping the pair in a sideways range for a dip to 1.9680/70 & 10 pips from strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Longs here today need stops below 1.9540. A break lower targets 1.6465/55.
Yesterday we bounced to 1.9680. Minor resistance at the May June high at 1.9770/80.A break higher tests the April high at 1.9820/25.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.