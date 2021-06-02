GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD topped exactly at double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle. OUTLOOK NEGATIVE!
EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 for 2 weeks. Keep scalping the levels!
GBPNZD shot higher from important 38.2% Fibonacci & 200 week moving average support plus 55 week moving average & 4.5 year trend line support at 1.9360/20. A potential profit of 220 pips last week.
The pair topped exactly at first resistance at 1.9560/80.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD collapsed from the double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle sell signal to target first support at 1.1475/65, perhaps as far as better support at 1.4120/00 today. Holding here keeps us in a sideways range for the short term. Longs need stops below 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 1.4025/15.
Resistance at 1.4230/40 of course. A break higher meets strong 200 week moving average resistance at 1.4290/1.4300. Shorts need stops above 1.4340.
EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 to target 8625/30 & 8644/50. We topped exactly here. Bulls now need a break above 8665 to retest 8712/19.
First support at 8590/80. A break lower to test the May low at 8558.
GBPNZD first resistance at 1.9560/80. A break above 1.9600 targets 1.9645/55.
Shorts at first resistance at 1.9560/80 target first support at 1.9490/80. The pair bottomed exactly here as I write. Below 1.9460 risks a slide to 38.2% Fibonacci & 200 week moving average support at 1.9360/50 Further strong support at 50 week moving average & 4.5 year trend line at 1.9330/20. Then the 200 & 100 day moving average at 1.9315/05. A lot of support levels! A break below 1.9295 therefore is a major sell signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
