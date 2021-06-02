GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD topped exactly at double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle. OUTLOOK NEGATIVE!

EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 for 2 weeks. Keep scalping the levels!

GBPNZD shot higher from important 38.2% Fibonacci & 200 week moving average support plus 55 week moving average & 4.5 year trend line support at 1.9360/20. A potential profit of 220 pips last week.

The pair topped exactly at first resistance at 1.9560/80.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD collapsed from the double top high at 1.4230/40 with a bearish engulfing candle sell signal to target first support at 1.1475/65, perhaps as far as better support at 1.4120/00 today. Holding here keeps us in a sideways range for the short term. Longs need stops below 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 1.4025/15.

Resistance at 1.4230/40 of course. A break higher meets strong 200 week moving average resistance at 1.4290/1.4300. Shorts need stops above 1.4340.

EURGBP holding first support at 8590/80 to target 8625/30 & 8644/50. We topped exactly here. Bulls now need a break above 8665 to retest 8712/19.

First support at 8590/80. A break lower to test the May low at 8558.

GBPNZD first resistance at 1.9560/80. A break above 1.9600 targets 1.9645/55.

Shorts at first resistance at 1.9560/80 target first support at 1.9490/80. The pair bottomed exactly here as I write. Below 1.9460 risks a slide to 38.2% Fibonacci & 200 week moving average support at 1.9360/50 Further strong support at 50 week moving average & 4.5 year trend line at 1.9330/20. Then the 200 & 100 day moving average at 1.9315/05. A lot of support levels! A break below 1.9295 therefore is a major sell signal.

Chart