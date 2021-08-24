GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD held just 10 pips from very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70 & hit very strong resistance at 1.3725/25 for profit taking on any longs. Shorts need stops above 1.3750.
EURGBP topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts work on the slide to first support at 8545/35.
GBPNZD in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD holding very strong resistance at 1.3725/25. Shorts need stops above 1.3750. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.3785/90 & a sell opportunity at 1.3810/30. Stop above 1.3845.
Shorts at strong resistance at 1.3725/25 target 1.3690/80. Below 1.3670 look for 1.3650 & 1.3630. Strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70. Longs need stops below 1.3550. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.3520/10 & 1.3460/50.
EURGBP first support at 8545/35. Longs need stops below 8525.
Longs at 8545/35 target 8565/75 & very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts need stops above 8600. A break above here is a buy signal, targeting 8665/70.
GBPNZD shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 work as we target first support at 1.9960/50 then second support at 1.9900/90 for a potential 160 pip profit. Expect strong support at 1.9820/00.topped exactly at resistance.
Minor resistance at 1.9970/80. Strong resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80. A break above 2.0100 therefore is a buy signal initially targeting 2.0250/70.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
