The GBP/USD is trying to make a push lower. This could be profit-taking before the BOE tomorrow.

As long as the price is kept below 1.3990, we should see a move down. 1.3645 looks bearish. Multiple confluence spots are there supporting the bears. Targets are 1.3894 all the way down to 1.3875. Only if the price breaks 1.3990, bulls will have the advantage. Watch for BOE's decision.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

