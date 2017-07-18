GBP/USD: short-term buyers defending 1.3000
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3022
The Pound is the worst performer this Tuesday, trading at fresh weekly lows against its American rival, after UK inflation surprised to the downside. The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.3004, but managed to bounce modestly from the level, as dollar's weakness is the main theme of the day, but with lower inflation, and soft manufacturing data released a couple of weeks ago, the case for a rate hike in the kingdom has weakened enough to limit Pound's gains. Inflation remained flat in June, rising by 2.6% from a year earlier, retreating from May's 2.9% and also below market's expectations. Inflation remains way above BOE's target, and wages' growth, but indeed takes off some of the pressure over the Central Bank. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is currently developing below a bullish 20 SMA now the immediate resistance in the 1.3040 region, while technical indicators have retreated within positive territory, not enough at this point to confirm additional declines. Still, a break below 1.3000 should lead to a steeper downward move, that can extend down to the 1.2920 region.
Support levels: 1.3000 1.2960 1.2920
Resistance levels: 1.3040 1.3090 1.3130
