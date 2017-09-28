GBP/USD: sharp bounce, but not enough

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3435

The GBP/USD pair bounced from a key technical level, up over 100 pips from its daily low ahead of Wall Street's opening, help by headlines indicating that "some progress" has been made on Brexit negotiations. Nevertheless, EU's chief negotiator Barnier warned that it could take months to progress to the next phase. “We have had a constructive week, yes, but we are not yet there in terms of achieving sufficient progress," Barmier said. The market, however, considered it enough to retake longs in the Pound, at least in the short term, and particularly after an early slide was contained by a major Fibonacci support, the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.3440. The strong recovery is not yet confirming further gains ahead, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is battling around a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators maintain a moderate upward potential within bearish territory. The pair will need to extend beyond 1.3460 now, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, to look upward constructive during the US session, with room then to retest the 1.3500/30 price zone.

Support levels: 1.3405 1.3375 1.3340

Resistance levels: 1.3460 1.3495 1.3530

