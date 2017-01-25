GBP/USD set to move past 1.2700 mark on upbeat UK GDP print

The US Dollar extended its recent slump against a basket of currencies and dropped to seven-week lows on Thursday amid persistent worries over the US President Donald Trump's protectionist stance after he ordered construction of a US-Mexican border wall and prepared to impose some immigration curbs.

Adding to this, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's statement on Wednesday, agreeing to publish Brexit plan in a formal 'White Paper' document to allow parliament to scrutinize it, provided an additional boost to the British Pound and helped the GBP/USD pair to surge through 1.2600 handle. The pair was seen building on to its recent recovery trend and traded at fresh six-week tops as investors now look forward to the Preliminary GDP growth figures later during European session. Market expectations anticipate the preliminary GDP reading to show a respectable growth of 0.5% for the last quarter of 2016, down from 0.6% recorded in the previous quarter. A better-than-expected reading, or even in-line with estimate reading, would continue to fuel the ongoing rally around the GBP/USD major.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair also maintained a bid-tone but has struggled to clear 1.0770 hurdle. Wednesday's disappointing release of German Ifo business climate index for January, showing a less confident start to the year, failed to provide the required momentum. The pair, however, has managed to hold its immediate support near 1.0710 level, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downfall and is now making a fresh attempt to clear the said multi-week highs resistance.

Apart from UK GDP print, a slew of second tier US economic data – weekly unemployment claims, goods trade balance, flash services PMI, new home sales and CB’s leading indicator, would be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities during early NA session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair on Wednesday cleared an important confluence resistance near 1.2535-40 region and hence, a follow through momentum suggests continuation of the pair’s near-term upward trajectory towards 1.2700-10 resistance area, representing 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3445-1.1980 downslide. The momentum could further get extended towards December monthly highs resistance near 1.2770-75 area.

On the flip side, 1.2625 level now becomes immediate support, which is followed by 1.2600 round figure mark. Weakness back below 1.2600 handle could drag the pair back towards the confluence resistance break-area, now turned support, near 1.2540-35 region. A follow through selling pressure below this immediate strong support would turn the pair vulnerable to break below 1.2500 psychological mark and head towards retesting 50-day SMA support near 1.2415-10 region.

EUR/USD

The pair has failed to witness a follow through action above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0340 downslide. However, with short-term indicators holding in bullish territory, sustained move above 1.0770 level should lift the pair beyond 1.0800 handle and 50% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0820 area, towards December monthly highs resistance near 1.0835-40 region, also coinciding with 100-day SMA.

On the downside, weakness below 1.0730 level might continue to find support at 1.0710 level below which the pair is likely to turn vulnerable to head back towards testing 50-day SMA support near 1.0600-1.0590 area, with some intermediate support near 1.0660 level. A convincing break below 50-day SMA support might now negate possibilities of any further near-term recovery