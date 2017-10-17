GBP/USD: selling pressure increased, 1.3145 on the table
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3200
The GBP/USD pair lost almost 100 pips from a daily high of 1.3286 following Carney's comments. The BOE's head testified before the Treasury Select Committee, and he was less hawkish than within the latest meeting. He said that inflation hasn't peaked yet, despite data released earlier indicated that the CPI rose to its highest in five years in September, up by 3.0% YoY. The highlights were on Brexit, as he indicated that business and consumers are concerned about the possibility of a "hard Brexit," and on rate moves, as he said that a rate hike in the upcoming months may be appropriate. The GBP/USD pair sunk to 1.3191 and trades nearby ahead of Wall Street's opening, and minor releases coming from the US. Unless US data disappoints big, chances are that the pair will keep on sliding, particularly on a break below 1.3180, the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run and the immediate support. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart lean the scale towards the downside, as technical indicators head south within negative territory, as the price slides further below its 20 SMA and 200 EMA. The 61.8% retracement of the same rally comes at 1.3145, a probable bearish target for the upcoming session.
Support levels: 1.3180 1.3145 1.3110
Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3260 1.3300
