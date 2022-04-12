Sterling looks bearish on the four-hour chart since it is trading below the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, breaking primary support levels to the downside. After some rangebound trading between 1.30557 and 1.3170, the stronger dollar dragged the pair lower, with sellers aiming to reach a psychological barrier of 1.300, which is expected to limit further decline for some time.
Should they pass this hurdle, the pound can fall to the following support at 1.296111. This level should be able to limit the negative Momentum for a moment. However, if it fails, 1.29356 may provide subsequent support. In case selling pressure intensifies by breaking this hurdle, the further loss will result in falling towards 1.29070 in the event of a further decline.
On the other hand, if the 1.30 psychological level defeats the selling forces, the GBP/USD is likely to make gains towards the previous high at 1.30557, which is in line with the confluence of the descending trendline and the falling 50-period exponential moving average.
The short-term outlook can entirely shift bullish if we see a decisive break of this resistance zone, and we can turn our attention back on the 1.3170 previous level of interest.
Despite the short-term momentum oscillators' support for the overall bearish bias, they also imply that the selling pressure is slowing. The Relative Strength Index has stayed in the selling range for some time now. Currently, Momentum sits below the 100-threshold. Additionally, the MACD lines with negative values are slightly nudging in the direction of a flattening signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.