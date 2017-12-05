GBP/USD: sellers on spikes, bearish
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2874
The GBP/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.2842, but remains unable to surpass the 1.2900 level, with sentiment towards the Pound dented by latest BOE's announcement. Still, soft US data has helped the pair pare losses, keeping it within its latest weeks' range. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, with the pair now lead by dollar's sell strength/weakness. Technically, the risk remains towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below a still bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have pared losses near oversold territory, but are far from suggesting an upward move. At this point, the pair will only recover its upward strength on an upward acceleration through 1.2930, something quite unlikely given that selling interest is strong on approaches o 1.2900. The key support is still 1.2830, last week low, with a break below it, opening doors for a decline towards the 1.2760/70 region.
Support levels: 1.2830 1.2800 1.2765
Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2930 1.2965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.