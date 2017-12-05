GBP/USD: sellers on spikes, bearish

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2874

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.2842, but remains unable to surpass the 1.2900 level, with sentiment towards the Pound dented by latest BOE's announcement. Still, soft US data has helped the pair pare losses, keeping it within its latest weeks' range. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, with the pair now lead by dollar's sell strength/weakness. Technically, the risk remains towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below a still bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have pared losses near oversold territory, but are far from suggesting an upward move. At this point, the pair will only recover its upward strength on an upward acceleration through 1.2930, something quite unlikely given that selling interest is strong on approaches o 1.2900. The key support is still 1.2830, last week low, with a break below it, opening doors for a decline towards the 1.2760/70 region.

Support levels: 1.2830 1.2800 1.2765

Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2930 1.2965

