GBP/USD: scarce Pound demand

The GBP/USD pair trimmed its tepid Wednesday's gains and trades around 1.2865, once again in spite of positive UK macroeconomic data. Retail Sales in the kingdom rose in July from the previous month by 0.3%, against ht expected 0.2%, while the YoY figure edged a 1.3%, below the 1.4% forecasted. The core figures, however, beat expectations up by 0.5% and 1.5% respectively. The pair peaked for the day at 1.2908, with several attempts to extend beyond 1.2900 being quickly reverted, signaling the absence of Pound demand. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, as the 20 SMA contained the early advance, offering now a dynamic resistance around 1.2910. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain flat but well into-negative territory, also favoring the downside, particularly on a break below 1.2830, the immediate support. Beyond 1.2920, on the other hand, the upside will look more constructive, at least short term.

