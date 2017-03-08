GBP/USD - Risk reversals aren't buying the BOE-led sell-off
GBP/USD clocked a high of 1.3268 yesterday before falling to an intraday low of 1.3112. The spot ended the day on a weak note at 1.3137. The BoE-led sell-off marked a failure at the resistance offered by the rising wedge pattern.
Risk reversals stay flat lined
- The one-month 25 delta risk reversal remained flat lined around -0.375. On similar lines, the three-month 25 delta risk reversal remained largely unchanged around -0.38.
- The stagnant risk reversals [lack of demand fresh demand for put options] suggest investors see Thursday’s sell-off to be short lived.
- Only a downside break of the rising wedge pattern coupled with a drop in the risk reversals would signal a bigger sell-off.
