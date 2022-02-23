GBP/USD, stuck in within a tight range of 1.36412-1.34921 since 10 February, is ripe for a breakout. The 200-pip question is in what direction. A lot will depend on how the outlook on monetary policy on both sides of the Atlantic shifts in the coming months.
Technically, the odds looked stacked against a break to the upside. The downtrend in GBP/USD started in the summer of last year has yet to be invalidated. Furthermore, the pairs recent tight range points to a further continuation of the pervious trend.
Still, price continues to tightly hug the 200-day exponential moving average and recent momentum has been biased to the upside. In other words, a break to the upside of its recent range certainly can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the October swing high to the December swing low of 1.36872 could act as an impediment to further gains in the pair. In addition, 1.37493 is likely to act as a further ceiling on any future ascent. In terms of downside, 1.33646 may provide further support, before more substantial selling were to come on board.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.