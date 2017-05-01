GBP/USD reversing from an important confluence resistance ahead of the NFP data

The US Dollar remained under heavy selling pressure on Thursday after mixed US labor market data. The weekly jobless claims sank closer to 43-year low to 235K, while ADP report showed private-sector hiring slowed in December with an addition of 153K new jobs, sharply lower from November's 215K. The GBP/USD pair pierced through 1.2400 handle to test 50-day SMA resistance near 1.2430 region, a two-week high, while the EUR/USD pair retested level beyond 1.0600 handle.

As the dust settled, the greenback edged up on Friday ahead of the keenly watched Non-farm Payrolls report for December, due later during NA session. After Thursday's disappointing ADP report, some economists might scale down their expectations for the headline number but the important aspects would be its implications on inflation. Hence, average hourly earnings growth would be crucial for any knee-jerk reaction to the headline number. The economy is expected to have added 175K new jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to have tic higher to 4.7% and hourly wages are anticipated to have risen by 0.3%.

Apart from the key NFP data, there is nothing much of relevance scheduled for release during European trading session and hence, is likely to keep trading action subdued ahead of the important event risk.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair is reversing from an important confluence resistance near 1.2425-30 region, comprising of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2775-1.2200 downslide. Hence, a follow through selling pressure has the potential to drag the pair back towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2335 region. A convincing break below 1.2335 support would negate possibilities of any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to break below 1.2300 handle and aim back towards 1.2200 strong support, with 1.2240-35 area acting as intermediate support.

On the upside, momentum back above 1.2400 handle might continue to confront resistance near 1.2425-30 confluence area, which if cleared decisively should lift the pair immediately towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2485 level. A follow through momentum above 1.2485 hurdle would open room for continuation of the pair’s recovery trend further towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2555-60 region.