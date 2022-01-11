Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD.

GBP/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.3168, resistance at 1.3571 and 1.3602.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price has rallied to the 1.3571 to 1.3602 weekly resistance area and 62% fib retracement level.

GBP/USD daily

Daily support at 1.3513, resistance at 1.3607.

Daily chart is in an uptrend. Price has tested the 1.3602 weekly resistance level twice over the last four trading days and held. Is this where the weekly chart rally ends?

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

Long term target 1.3168 weekly support.