GBP/USD: retreating from lower highs
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2884
The GBP/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.2830, but was unable to hold on to gains beyond the 1.2900 level. The early recovery was triggered by a better-than-expected April Markit services PMI, up to 55.8 from 55.0 in March. Also, money figures showed that M4 flows softened a little, while Mortgage Approvals I March accounted for 66.837K, slightly below expected but in line with latest months' average. Positive US employment data pulled the pair lower ahead of Wall Street's opening, with the upward momentum still fading long term, but an upcoming downward move unconfirmed. Short term, the pair is being capped by its 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, while technical indicators in the mentioned chart hover around their mid-lines, as the price remains within its latest range. The high set last week at 1.2965 is the level to break to see the pair resuming its decline, while below the mentioned daily low, the bearish move can extend down to the 1.2770 region.
Support levels: 1.2865 1.2830 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2930 1.2965 1.3010
