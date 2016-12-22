GBP/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, focus shifts to UK GDP

The US Dollar moved little against its major rival on Friday as stronger-than-expected reading of the US economic growth extended some support to the greenback. The final US GDP print for third-quarter, released on Thursday, was raised to 3.5% from 3.2% and pointed to steady improvement in the economic activity. Separately, durable goods orders shrank 4.6% in November, while core durable goods (excluding transportation items) rose 0.5%. The readings were well below last month's strong numbers but beat consensus estimates by a thin margin. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims also came-in higher than expected, at 275k versus 256k expected and last week's 254k, albeit did little to dent the prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback.

The GBP/USD pair was one of the notable movers on Thursday and broke below 1.2300 handle to test its lowest level since Nov. 2. The major remained subdued on Friday as investors now shift their focus to important UK macro data, due later during European session. The final UK GDP print for third-quarter of 2016 is expected to match previous estimates and come-in to show a 0.5% q-o-q and 2.3% y-o-y growth. Market participants will also confront the release of Q3 current account balance, which is expected to show a slight improvement and come-in to show a deficit of £27.45 billion as compared to £28.68 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

Later during NA session, new home sales data and revised UoM consumer sentiment index might provide some impetus for short-term traders.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

A decisive break below 1.2300 handle reaffirmed the bearish break-down below a short-term ascending trend-channel and has turned the pair vulnerable to extend its near-term depreciating move. From current levels, 1.2245-40 horizontal zone is likely to protect immediate downside below which fresh selling pressure seems to drag the pair below 1.2200 handle, towards testing 1.2160 support area, before eventually dropping to 1.2100 round figure mark.

On the upside, any recovery might now confront immediate hurdle near 1.2310-15 region, previous strong support turned resistance. Although momentum above 1.2310-15 resistance might get extended, but seems more likely to be capped at 50-day SMA resistance near 1.2400 handle. Hence, only a decisive move back above 50-day SMA would negate near-term bearish bias and help the pair to resume with its prior recovery trend.