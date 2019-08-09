GBP/USD has been able to stabilize as markets are have calmed after falling on the intensifying US-Sino trade war. Where next? Cable is capped below strong resistance.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is trading below 1.2154, which is a dense cluster of resistance including the Simple Moving Average 50-1h, the SMA 10-4h, the SMA 200-15m, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 100-1h.

On the other hand, support is weaker. At 1.2122 which is the convergence of the previous monthly low and the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower.

Even weaker support awaits at 1.2095 which is the previous day's low, but noteworthy support is only at 1.2008 where the BB 1d-lower and the PP 1d-S3 meet.

Looking up, GBP/USD may face resistance at 1.2185 which is the confluence of the SMA 10-1d, the BB 4h-Upper, and the previous daily high.

All in all, the path of least resistance is down.

This is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

Learn more about Technical Confluence