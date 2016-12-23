GBP/USD remains below 1.2300 handle in thin trading

The US Dollar recovered Monday's minor losses, with the GBP/USD pair trading in red amid thin trading conditions on Tuesday. The pair remained weaker below 1.2300 handle and had little to guide in terms of fresh clues as most market participants were away for public holidays.

Market players await to see if the US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration can deliver new pro-growth economic policies. Moreover, investors continue to evaluate the effect of stronger dollar on the competitiveness of US exports in global markets and hence, remained inclined to lock-in some profits following the greenback's recent surge.

Trading activity is likely to remain subdued on Tuesday as the UK markets remain closed for Christmas celebrations and lighter US economic docket, featuring the only important release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index for the month of December.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

From technical perspective, any recovery is now being capped below 1.2300 handle, important support break-point, clearly suggesting that the pair seems more likely to continue with its downward trajectory in the near-term.

From current levels, a follow through selling pressure below 1.2230 multi-week lows support is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.2200 round figure mark. A convincing break below 1.2200 mark would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards 1.2100 handle, with 1.2160 area providing some intermediate support.

Conversely, a sustained recovery move above 1.2300 immediate hurdle, leading to a subsequent move above 1.2320-25 horizontal resistance, might get extended towards 1.2400 round figure mark. Any follow through momentum above 1.2400 handle might now confront a strong resistance at 50-day SMA near 1.2425 region and only a decisive move back above 50-day SMA would negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair back towards 1.2500 psychological mark.