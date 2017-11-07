GBP/USD: rejected from key resistance
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2883
The GBP/USD pair retreats from a daily high of 1.2926, breaking below 1.2900 on comments from MPC Member Broadbent, who made no comments on monetary policy, somehow, disappointing investors. The only notable words from his speech was that he said that prices will likely surge after the Brexit. In the data front, the UK calendar remains extremely light ahead of employment data this Wednesday, but the BRC reported that UK retail sales surged in June by 1.2% in the month, following a 0.5% decline in June. The pair now eases within range, and the 4 hours chart shows that it has been rejected from a Fibonacci resistance, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, while the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope above the current level. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher below its 100 level, but the RSI indicator resumed its decline, this last anticipating a bearish extension, particularly on a break below the 1.2860 price zone, where the pair has its next Fibonacci support and Monday's low.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.