GBP/USD: rejected from key resistance

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2883

The GBP/USD pair retreats from a daily high of 1.2926, breaking below 1.2900 on comments from MPC Member Broadbent, who made no comments on monetary policy, somehow, disappointing investors. The only notable words from his speech was that he said that prices will likely surge after the Brexit. In the data front, the UK calendar remains extremely light ahead of employment data this Wednesday, but the BRC reported that UK retail sales surged in June by 1.2% in the month, following a 0.5% decline in June. The pair now eases within range, and the 4 hours chart shows that it has been rejected from a Fibonacci resistance, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, while the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope above the current level. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher below its 100 level, but the RSI indicator resumed its decline, this last anticipating a bearish extension, particularly on a break below the 1.2860 price zone, where the pair has its next Fibonacci support and Monday's low.

Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2770

Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3000

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD