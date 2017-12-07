GBP/USD: rejected from 1.2900 despite broad dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2881

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2906 after falling down to 1.2811 early Europe. The Pound came under pressure following news that BOE's Broadbent, who said that he is not ready to hike rates in a newspaper interview earlier on the day. Better-than-expected UK employment data, helped the pair recover, alongside with Yellen's speech just released, sounding much less hawkish than expected. On the three months to May, the number of people at work rose, with the unemployment rate down to 4.5%, the lowest since 1975. Wages, however, posted a tepid growth remaining well below inflation, up 2.0% including bonuses from previous 1.8%. Dollar's broad weakness supported further the advance, with the pair now hovering in the 1.2880 region, and above the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.2860, now the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have managed to advance further within negative territory, now nearing their mid-lines, not enough to confirm additional gains ahead. The pair would need to clearly break above 1.2925 Tuesday's high and a Fibonacci resistance, to advance further, quite unlikely at this point.

Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2770

Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3000

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD