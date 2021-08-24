Last Friday’s hammer candle and Monday’s strong rebound (0.7% for the day) completed a reversal pattern on daily chart, but fresh gains started to show a signs of fatigue after hitting correction target at 1.3747 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3983/1.3601 descend) on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s action is so far holding within a 50-pips range and shaped in a Doji candle, signaling indecision.
Daily studies are mixed as MA’s remain in full bearish setup while stochastic and momentum are in steep ascend, though the latter is still deeply in the negative territory.
Clear break of 1.3747 pivot would generate initial signal of recovery extension which would require a confirmation on break through significant barriers at 1.3792/96 (200DMA / base of falling thick daily cloud) to spark stronger correction.
Conversely, failure to clear 1.3745 Fibo barrier would keep the downside vulnerable and keep in play risk of retesting Aug low (1.3601).
Res: 1.3747; 1.3757; 1.3792; 1.3825
Sup: 1.3691; 1.3640; 1.3601; 1.3571
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1750 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and trades around 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar remains under pressure after the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and optimism that the Fed refrains from tapering.
GBP/USD holds above 1.37 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading off the highs but above 1.37. Investors remain upbeat about the prospects of defeating covid and that the Federal Reserve keeps its stimulus intact. Investors are shrugging off elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: More records as the dip does not last
Markets look set for further record highs as even the looming Jackson Hole event on Friday (though it is not actually in Jackson Hole) taper talk fails to dent equity market magnificence!