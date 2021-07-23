Cable eased on Friday after strong rally in past two days failed to clear pivotal barrier at 1.3780 (falling 10DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.3910/1.3571 downleg).

Conflicting signals from solid economic indicators and fears of stronger spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus, keep the pound without clear direction, with mixed technical studies contributing.

This week’s break above 200DMA (also Fibo 38.2% of 1.3910/1.3571) was strong bullish signal, which was partially offset by failure to resume recovery through next important barriers (10/20DMA’s).

Current easing so far looks like positioning for fresh push higher, with near-term action required to remain above broken 200DMA to keep bullish bias.

Formation of long-tailed Hammer candle on weekly chart adds to positive signals.

On the other side, rising negative momentum on daily and weekly chart warns of recovery stall.

Look for clearer direction signals on break of either 200DMA (1.3705) of 20DMA (1.3795).

Res: 1.3766; 1.3780; 1.3795; 1.3830

Sup: 1.3719; 1.3705; 1.3651; 1.3591

 

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns

EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns

EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 and down on the day. Markit's US Services PMI missed estimates with 59.8, souring sentiment. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. The ECB's dovish decision pressures the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to this level after UK Retail Sales beat estimates but Markit's PMIs missed on both sides of the pond. Covid headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.

Gold News

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.

Read more

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure? 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures