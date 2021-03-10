GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD holds important longer term support at 1.3790/80 for a recovery as predicted to first resistance at 1.3880/90. We then topped exactly at the next target of 1.3925.

EURGBP beaks lower towards the next target of 8560/50 with a break below 8540 acting as the next sell signal.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD recovers as expected targeting first resistance at 1.3880/90. We should struggle here again but be ready to buy a break above 1.3910 targeting 1.3950/55 & 1.4000/20.

Buy at 1.3790/70 with stops below 1.3730.

EURGBP holding 8560/50 allows a recovery to 8588/94 with further resistance at 8505/15.

We held minor support at 8560/50 but a break below 8540 is the next sell signal, targeting 8500/8490.

Chart