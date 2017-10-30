GBP/USD: recovering, but within early October range
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3186
The Pound is the best performer so far this Monday, up against the greenback to 1.3200 so far today, and trading nearby after the US session opening. There was no particular trigger for the 50 pips' jump seen mid-European session, but the EUR/GBP cross plummeting below to 0.8800 added to the bullish case for Pound. In the data front, the UK released its money figures for September, which showed that mortgage approvals and consumer credit rose beyond expected, somehow reducing concerns over skyrocketing inflation and lagging wages. The Pound also rose on speculation the Bank of England will raise rates by 25 bps at their meeting this week, albeit that's something yet to be seen.
Technically, the pair has made little progress, still confined to early October's range, and trading right around the 50% of it. In the 4 hours chart, moving averages remain horizontal, while technical indicators have managed to recover some ground, but are losing upward steam below their mid-lines, limiting chances of a steeper advance. A strong resistance area comes around 1.3220, with selling interest probably surging on an approach to it.
Support levels: 1.3180 1.3145 1.3100
Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3270 1.3300
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.