GBP/USD: recovering, but within early October range

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3186

The Pound is the best performer so far this Monday, up against the greenback to 1.3200 so far today, and trading nearby after the US session opening. There was no particular trigger for the 50 pips' jump seen mid-European session, but the EUR/GBP cross plummeting below to 0.8800 added to the bullish case for Pound. In the data front, the UK released its money figures for September, which showed that mortgage approvals and consumer credit rose beyond expected, somehow reducing concerns over skyrocketing inflation and lagging wages. The Pound also rose on speculation the Bank of England will raise rates by 25 bps at their meeting this week, albeit that's something yet to be seen.

Technically, the pair has made little progress, still confined to early October's range, and trading right around the 50% of it. In the 4 hours chart, moving averages remain horizontal, while technical indicators have managed to recover some ground, but are losing upward steam below their mid-lines, limiting chances of a steeper advance. A strong resistance area comes around 1.3220, with selling interest probably surging on an approach to it.

Support levels: 1.3180 1.3145 1.3100

Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3270 1.3300

