GBP/USD reclaims 1.2300 mark as USD extends retracement, PMIs and ADP report awaited

The greenback extended overnight weakness led by Fed minutes that revealed the central bank's projection for three rate-hikes in 2017 had incorporated an assumption of more expansive fiscal policy under the Trump Administration. The minutes provided an excuse to the investors to further take some profits off the table from the post-US presidential election strong US Dollar rally.

The minutes also added on the prevalent recovery trend surrounding the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD majors, which were already trading strong in wake of upbeat UK construction PMI print and up-tick in the Euro-zone inflation figure. During Asian session on Thursday, the GBP/USD major held comfortably above 1.2300 handle, while the EUR/USD pair surged past 1.0500 psychological mark with ease.

Investors now shift their focus to some more macro releases, which include - UK services PMI during European session, while ADP report on private sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI print from the US are slated for release later during NA session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair’s recovery from 1.2200 important support continues to confront resistance near 1.2350 region. However, given its move above 1.2335-40 area, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2775-1.2200 downslide witnessed in December, the pair seems more likely to clear 1.2350 hurdle and head towards reclaiming 1.2400 handle before aiming to test an important confluence resistance near 1.2425-30 region, comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and 50-day SMA.

Alternatively, failure to conquer 1.2350 resistance, and a subsequent weakness back below 1.2300 handle, would negate possibilities of any further recovery and drag the pair immediately towards 1.2270-65 support, en-route 1.2225-20 support zone. A follow through selling pressure would turn the pair vulnerable to break below 1.2200 important support and continue sliding further towards 1.2100 handle, with 1.2130-35 region providing some intermediate support.

EUR/USD

The pair has cleared 1.0500 psychological mark and an important barrier near 1.0530 region, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.0341 downfall and hence, seems to extend its recovery trend towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.0600 handle. However, with short-term technical indicators still in bearish territory, the 1.0600 resistance area is likely to cap any further recovery for the major.

Meanwhile on the downside, retracement back below 1.0530 level, resistance turned support, might now find support at 1.0500 psychological mark, which if broken is likely to accelerate the slide back towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0460-55 region. On a subsequent break below 1.0460-55 support would signal bearish continuation and drag the pair back towards 1.0400 round figure mark support.