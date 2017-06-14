GBP/USD: ready to extend recovery

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2775

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2796 this Wednesday, but begun retreating with London opening, further sliding after the release of employment data from the UK. Positive headlines were largely offset by a downward surprise in wages. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6%, while the number of people filing for unemployment during May were 7.3K, much better than the 10K expected and less than half previous 22.0K. Average hourly earnings excluding bonus, rose just by 1.7% in the three months to April, missing expectations of a 2.0% advance and with previous reading downwardly revised to 1.8% from an initial estimate of 2.1%.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The pair initially fell to 1.2723, trimming most of its session losses amid dismal US data, nearing the mentioned high ahead of Wall Street's opening. The 4 hours chart shows that the price has met buying interest around a marginally bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned north, but remain within neutral territory. Market is all about the Fed and the dollar today, and upcoming direction will depend on the US Central Bank decision, and how the market reads it.

Support levels: 1.2745 1.2710 1.2670

Resistance levels: 1.2800 1.2850 1.2890

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD