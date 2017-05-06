GBP/USD: ranging ahead of election
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2895
The GBP/USD pair recovered from an early low of 1.2855 and trades around the 1.2900 level, despite a disappointing data coming from the UK. According to Markit, the services sector growth slowed in May, advancing at 53.8 in the month, well below April's 55.8. The Pound got a boost from the latest YouGov poll ahead of the election, as PM May's conservative party has recovered some of the advantage lost over the last two weeks. Nevertheless, seems it’s a tight run, with Conservatives barely 2-5% ahead of their Labour rivals. The pair peaked at 1.2915, with selling interest having rejected advances around 1.2920 since last week. From a technical point of view, and according to the 4 hours chart, the downside seems well-limited, as the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA and a horizontal 200 EMA, whilst technical indicators stand directionless within positive territory. Seems unlikely that the pair can break above the mentioned resistance ahead of the election, with spikes beyond it probably resulting in quick retracements, as speculative interest will likely rush to take profits out of the table.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2840 1.2800
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2960 1.3000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.