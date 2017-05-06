GBP/USD: ranging ahead of election

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2895

The GBP/USD pair recovered from an early low of 1.2855 and trades around the 1.2900 level, despite a disappointing data coming from the UK. According to Markit, the services sector growth slowed in May, advancing at 53.8 in the month, well below April's 55.8. The Pound got a boost from the latest YouGov poll ahead of the election, as PM May's conservative party has recovered some of the advantage lost over the last two weeks. Nevertheless, seems it’s a tight run, with Conservatives barely 2-5% ahead of their Labour rivals. The pair peaked at 1.2915, with selling interest having rejected advances around 1.2920 since last week. From a technical point of view, and according to the 4 hours chart, the downside seems well-limited, as the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA and a horizontal 200 EMA, whilst technical indicators stand directionless within positive territory. Seems unlikely that the pair can break above the mentioned resistance ahead of the election, with spikes beyond it probably resulting in quick retracements, as speculative interest will likely rush to take profits out of the table.

Support levels: 1.2880 1.2840 1.2800

Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2960 1.3000

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD