GBP/USD: rallying on relief, but selling interest strong

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2692

The Pound fell against the greenback to a fresh 2-month low of 1.2588 early London, on headlines indicating that the DUP menaced to leave the negotiations table with PM May's Conservatives. After the sour result of the latest election, things have been tough for Theresa May, still unable to form a government. The GBP/USD pair, however, jumped up to 1.2708 on Queen Elizabeth's speech at the Parliament opening, as the legislative agenda is all about Brexit and securing the best possible deal for the UK, getting some additional support from comments coming from BOE's Haldane, who offered a hawkish stance on hikes, not much of a surprise given last week's MPC voting. The GBP/USD pair hovers around the 1.2700 level early US session, still unable to confirm additional gains ahead, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have bounced from oversold readings, but remain within negative territory. The mentioned 20 SMA offers a dynamic resistance around 1.2720, with some follow-through beyond it favoring an extension up to 1.2760.

Support levels: 1.2665 1.2635 1.2590

Resistance levels: 1.2720 1.2760 1.2800

