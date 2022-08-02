Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD.

GBP/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.2155, 1.1933, and 1.1760, resistance at 1.2251.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price is rallying back towards the 62% fib retracement level of the last move down.

GBP/USD weekly chart on ACY MT4

GBP/USD daily

Daily support at 1.2056, resistance at 1.2332.

Daily chart is in an uptrend and is testing the 1.2251 weekly resistance level. Watching for price to fail at 1.2320 the 62% fib retracement level of the weekly range for a move back down to retest the 1.1760 weekly support level.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.