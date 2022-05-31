Overview

A complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD.

GBP/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.2251, 1.2195, and 1.2155, resistance at 1.2675 and 1.2813.

Weekly chart is in a long term downtrend. Price has rallied for two weeks back to the 1.2675 weekly resistance level.

GBP/USD daily

Daily support at 1.2411, resistance at 1.2614 and 1.2638.

Daily chart is in an uptrend and has rallied back to the 1.2638-75 daily/weekly resistance area. Will price hold at the 1.2638-75 daily/weekly resistance area and form a price reversal?

Target 1.2155 weekly support.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.