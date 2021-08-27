Currency markets also moved to end the week, with GBPUSD recording strong gains as U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined.

Figures from the Michigan consumer sentiment index dropped to a reading of 70.3 in August, verus expectations of 70.7.

Friday’s number was the lowest since December 2011, and a huge drop off from last month’s final reading of 81.2.

GBPUSD hit an intraday high of 1.3780 on the news, which is it’s highest level this week, and comes as rates were consolidating for the past few days.

Many now believe that rates could be heading to a resistance level of 1.3989.

Oil prices increase to 2-week high

Oil continued to rise as the trading week came to a close, with prices all but erasing most of last week’s losses.

After beginning the week trading at $62 per barrel, WTI rose to an intraday high of $69.19 earlier in today’s session.

Prices of energies have rebounded as tension in the Middle East has risen in recent days, whilst stockpiles of crude have also been falling.

As such, markets have viewed this as a potential bottleneck to oil supply, ensuring that the demand for the commodity is heightening.

It is now expected that prices will break the $70 per barrel resistance in upcoming sessions.