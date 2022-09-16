The internal structure of the GBPUSD currency pair suggests the formation of a global corrective trend – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z. On the 1H timeframe, we see the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.
The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. At the beginning of August, the bullish price movement within the primary intervening wave Ⓧ apparently ended, it took the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
It is likely that in the near future the bearish trend will continue to develop in the primary wave Ⓩ, which may complete its intermediate triple zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z) near 1.077.
At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of previous actionary wave Ⓨ.
However, the cycle wave z could be fully completed. As in the main version, it has the form of a primary triple zigzag.
Thus, to confirm the second scenario, it is necessary that the bulls are strong enough to start moving the price within the new trend.
Perhaps in the next coming trading weeks, market participants will observe the construction of the first impulse wave of a potential zigzag of the primary degree.
The price may rise to the previous high of 1.266, and then even higher.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
