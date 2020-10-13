- GBP/USD reaches fresh tops in the 1.3080/85 band on Monday.
- Cautiousness is seen growing ahead of the EU Summit.
Cable recorded fresh 5-week highs around 1.3080 at the beginning of the week on the back of renewed optimism surrounding the UK-EU Brexit negotiation.
The recent upside, however, is predicted to remain contained ahead of key events later in the week. Looking at the broader picture, it is worth recalling that the sterling faces a combination of a dovish stance from the Bank of England, unabated advance of the pandemic in the UK (that could undermine the economic recovery) and political uncertainty as the handling of the coronavirus crisis by Number 10 faces increasing public disapproval.
Earlier on Tuesday, the UK labour market report surprised to the upside, although the effects on the FX space were muted.
Near-term Outlook
A favourable outcome for the quid at the EU Summit could initially lift GBP/USD to the 1.3100 area and should open the door at the same time to a potential move to the Fibo leve just below 1.3200 the figure. Further upside to the 2020 highs around 1.3480 (September 1) is seen unlikely for the time being. On the downside, the loss of the 1.3000 level carries the potential to re-visit the 1.2870 area (Fibo level) ahead of the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2709.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold
The American dollar wins in a risk-averse environment, fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the elections. Poor US inflation adds to the sour mood.
GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes
GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK unemployment rate surged to 4%.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.