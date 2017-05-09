GBP/USD: pressuring the highs, but unlikely to rally beyond 1.3000

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2967

The GBP/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.2908 following the release of the UK Markit services PMI, down in August to 53.2, its lowest in 11-month according to the official release. The number followed a disappointing construction PMI released on Monday, both therefore suggesting that economic growth is deteriorating in all fronts, mostly on persistent high inflation and uncertainty over the future on Brexit. The pair, however, bounced quickly to the upper end of its weekly range, extending its advance up to 1.2968 on headlines showing that North Korea won't give un on harassing the US, as the UN ambassador claimed that the latest nuclear test were a gift package for the US. The pair holds near the mentioned daily high ahead of the US opening, but is unable to clearly break above the major resistance at 1.2965, the 38.2% retracement of the August decline. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is still neutral, given that the 20 SMA and the 200 EMA converge around 1.2940, while technical indicators, hold within positive territory, but with no clear directional strength. Persistent dollar's weakness could see the pair extending up to 1.2965, while beyond this last the pair can approach the 1.3000 region, where selling interest will likely resurge.

Support levels: 1.2920 1.2875 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3000 1.3045

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD