GBP/USD: pressuring support, bearish
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2876
The GBP/USD pair extended its decline down to 1.2857, as the Pound remains under pressure on decreasing hopes for an upcoming rate hike in the UK. Despite policy makers are concerned over rising inflation and votes toward a hike have jumped, with even Governor Carney inclined to it, worse-than-expected data won't let the Central Bank act. The pair has bounced modestly from the level, but retains a negative bias according to intraday charts, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hover within negative territory, with little directional strength. The pair has bounced from the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.2860, with a downward acceleration below it favoring additional slides down to 1.2770. To the upside, the level to watch is 1.2925, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally, where selling interest is likely aligned, and will prevent further gains in the case of a Pound recovery.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3000
