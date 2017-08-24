GBP/USD: pressuring daily highs, despite data

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher daily basis, recovering from a fresh 2-month low of 1.2773 but still unable to surpass the 1.2830 region. Data coming from the UK confirmed Q2 GDP growth at 0.3%, but household spending increased only 0.1% in the same period, down from previous 0.4%, while quarterly total business investment suffered a major downward revision, down to 0.0% from previous 0.6%. Adding fuel to the fire, the CBI Distributive Trades Survey indicated a major slide in the volume of sales in August, from previous 22% to -10%. Despite the disappointments, the pair holds on to gains, even despite the release of a better-than-expected US minor report, showing a decrease in weekly unemployment claims. Nevertheless, the short-term technical picture is far from favoring the upside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength within negative territory after correcting oversold conditions.

