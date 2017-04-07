GBP/USD: Pound weighed by political uncertainty

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2928

The GBP/USD pair trades near a fresh weekly low recently achieved at 1.2914 after the release of the UK Markit construction PMI for June. The index came below expected, at 54.8 from 56 previously, with the slowdown being attributed to political uncertainty and rising concerns about the economic outlook. With the US on holidays, there's little ahead until the upcoming Asian opening, but technically, the risk remains towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator maintains its bearish slope, currently at 48, while the price develops below is 20 SMA, which slowly turns lower. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time frame stands flat below its 100 level, reflecting the limited directional strength. The pair has now an immediate support at 1.2910, with a break below it probably resulting in additional declines towards 1.2870. Sellers contained advances around 1.2960, the immediate resistance and the level to surpass to deny additional slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.2910 1.2875 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.3005 1.3045

