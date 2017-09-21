GBP/USD: Pound waits for May, will likely ignore everything else

There's little action around the GBP/USD pair this Thursday, amid the absence of macroeconomic headlines coming from the UK and ahead of PM May's scheduled statement this Friday, outlining her Brexit strategy. As dollar demand eased overnight, the pair managed to correct some of yesterday's losses, but remains anyway unable to firmly extend beyond the 1.3500 threshold. From a technical point of view, the short-term risk points to the downside, as spikes beyond the mentioned figure have been quickly rejected. Furthermore, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA gains downward strength above the current level, although technical indicators remain directionless within neutral territory, which is far from enough to support a downward extension ahead. The US will release some minor reports related to manufacturing and employment ahead of Wall Street's opening, but unless they result much better-than-expected, chances of a bearish breakout are limited.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.