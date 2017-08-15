GBP/USD: Pound tumbles on its own
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2867
The Pound accelerated its slide against the greenback following the release of July's UK inflation data, with the GBP/USD pair heading into the US opening at 1.2866, its lowest in over a month. Softer-than-expected CPI, backed further the case of an on-hold BOE for the rest of the year, which coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit undermines Sterling. inflation in July fell by 0.1% when compared to June and held steady yearly basis at 2.6%, both below market's forecasts, thanks to a decline in fuel prices, which were down for the fifth consecutive month. Producer output prices rose in July, slightly above expected but below previous, while the retail price index advanced 0.2% in the month, and by 3.6% in the year.
The GBP/USD pair 4 hours chart shows that the price has plunged well below its 20 SMA and the 200 EMA, while the Momentum indicator hovers in negative territory as the RSI indicator consolidates within oversold territory, maintaining the risk towards the downside. US negative macroeconomic data can help the pair advance modestly, albeit selling pressure is strong enough to limit the advance, and even push the pair back lower after the dust settles.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2830 1.2795
Resistance levels: 1.2870 1.2910 1.2950
