GBP/USD: Pound softens alongside with oil

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally lower daily basis and not far from its weekly low of 1.2926, undermined by soft UK data released earlier today. The revision of the Q1 GDP came as expected at 0.3%, although the yearly reading fell to 2.0% from previous 2.1%. Total business investment was revised higher for the same quarter, up to 0.6% from previous -0.9%, while mortgage approvals, according to BBA were less than expected in April but within average, 40.75K against 40.80K expected. Also weighing on the Pound are oil prices' declines, with the commodity down after OPEC oil ministers offered nothing new to what the market already knew. The short term technical picture is still neutral for the pair, although chances are increasing towards the downside amid repeated failure to regain the 1.3000 mark. In the 4 hour chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, but technical indicators continue lacking directional strength within negative territory.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.