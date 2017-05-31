GBP/USD: Pound saved by dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2845

The Pound fell to its lowest in over a month against the greenback following the London opening, undermined by new polls and poor UK data. The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2763 following a new YouGov report, showing that PM May Conservative party may loss up to 20 seats in the upcoming General Election, suggesting that the UK could end up with a hung Parliament. Furthermore, money figures released earlier today showed that net lending to individuals fell to £4.3B in April, missing expectations and below March £4.7B, while mortgage approvals in the month also decreased, accounting for 64.645K. The pair, however, bounced back from the level, and trades around its weekly opening, in the 1.2840 region on dollar's weakness. The technical outlook is neutral, but the risk remains towards the downside from the fundamental one. In the 4 hours chart, the price has managed to recover a few pips above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned flat around their mid-lines, indicating that buying interest remains subdued. The immediate resistance comes at 1.2890, but the pair will need to accelerate through 1.2920 to turn bullish, quite unlikely at the time being.

Support levels: 12840 1.2800 1.2765

Resistance levels: 1.2890 1.2920 1.2960

