GBP/USD: Pound grinds higher on dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2867

The GBP/USD pair continues erasing Friday's losses heading into Wall Street's opening around 1.2870 not far from a fresh daily high. The pair fell sub 1.2800 early Asia, undermined by risk aversion, but quickly changed course, as European traders keep preferring to sell the greenback. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK this Tuesday, although the main motor for the GBP these days is the upcoming election. Headlines on polls can trigger sharp movements one way or the other, so caution and tight stops are highly recommended for the next few days. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has surpassed its 20 SMA that anyway retains a sharp bearish tone, while technical indicators have turned flat around their mid-lines, somehow signaling limited buying interest at the time being. At this point, the pair needs to settle above 1.2920 to shrug off the negative tone, something quite unlikely for today.

Support levels: 12840 1.2800 1.2765

Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2920 1.2960

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD