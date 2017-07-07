GBP/USD: Pound falling on self-weakness
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2873
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure, with the Pound hit early London by poor local macroeconomic figures that dented the case for a rate hike in the UK. Industrial and manufacturing production fell in the three months to May, with the first down 0.1% and the second 0.2%, whilst the total trade balance deficit widened to £3.796B in the same period, amid a higher rise in imports than the rise in exports of goods. Also, construction output sunk in the month by 1.2%. The mixed US triggered some spikes either side of the board but the pair seems now poised to extend its decline, trading at its lowest for the week, rather on Pound weakness than dollar's strength. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, while the RSI gains downward traction near oversold levels, as the Momentum turns south, right below its 100 level. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2860, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, with a break below it exposing the pair to further slides down to 1.2770/1.2810.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3000
