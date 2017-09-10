GBP/USD: Pound correction gaining traction

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3180

Good news coming from the UK favored a strong upward corrective movement in the GBP/USD pair. The numbers were not usually seen as first-tier data, but the movement was exacerbated by thin trading conditions. The GBP/USD pair rose up to 1.3183 this Monday, now trading a few pips below the level and around the 38.2% retracement of its last week's slump, after the UK’s Office for National Statistics announced a correction of employment inflation data, raising the Q2 unit labor costs to 2.4% from the previous estimate of 1.6% YoY. The short term picture is near positive, as the strong advance has pushed the price above its 20 SMA that anyway maintains a bearish slope, and a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci level at 1.3170. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have extended their advances, now entering positive territory for the first time in the month, although with not enough follow-through to confirm further gains ahead. The immediate resistance comes at 1.3210, the 50% retracement of the mentioned slide, and the level to surpass to confirm another leg higher during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.3140 1.3070 1.3026

Resistance levels: 1.3210 1.3250 1.3295

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD