GBP/USD technical analysis
-
Momentum at support.
-
Potential move up.
-
M L3 is support.
-
W L3 below additional support
H4 chart GBP/USD
1. Swing high.
2. Order block.
3. Mini swing high.
4. Momentum candle.
The GBP/USD is at support. We can spot the marubozu/momentum candle just at the bottom. There are a couple of support levels which are holding the bears from progressing further down. At this point we can see that the price is bouncing off the support and there is a possibility of reaching W H3 and the ATR high. At the break of 1.2362 we will see a stronger momentum up towards 1.2460 and 1.2431.
