The British Pound started the fresh week with a little decline amid risk-off sentiment. However, the downturn was very feeble and the market started popping up just ahead of the London session. The GBP/USD pair has an interim resistance around 1.3810 area. The recent hourly candle has posted a strong bullish volume closing above the 20-hour moving average. But the 200-hour moving average is on the way to hamper the upside a little.
The TDI indicator is in the bullish phase as well. So, all we need is to break above the 200-hour moving average and 1.3810 resistance level. It is also important for the pair to sustain beyond the highs of today's Asian session to continue the bullish move. A pullback from 1.3810 to 1.3780 can be expected in today's London session and this pullback will be a great buying opportunity.
Trading Scenario
You can buy around 1.3780 with upside targets residing at 1.3810 followed by 1.3845 and then the high of last week at 1.3875. On the flip side, if the pair breaks below the 1.3770 area then there will b a selling opportunity with potential targets at 1.3720 ahead of 1.3685 and then 1.3667 which is low of the last week.
The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.
