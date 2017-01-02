GBP/USD poised to extend rally on BoE's Super Thursday

The US Dollar remained generally week on Thursday, following previous session's tepid recovery move, as the Federal Reserve adopted a cautious tone about its rate-hike expectations by saying that business investment remained “soft”. The statement failed to support the greenback's early recovery move, which got an additional boost from stellar US private-sector employment report and strong ISM manufacturing PMI.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair defied broad based US Dollar strength and built on Tuesday’s sharp recovery move, supported by in-line with expected UK manufacturing PMI for January. The pair subsequently jumped to fresh multi-week tops on increasing prospects of growth and inflation upgrade by the Bank of England. This makes BoE's Super Thursday an important event risk for the pair's near-term trajectory.

The BoE will publish its quarterly inflation report and announce its monetary policy decision later during European session on Thursday. Although the central bank is expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged but the accompanying inflation report would be looked upon for hints about future interest rate moves. Despite of persistent Brexit worries, the UK economy has been performing well, while weaker domestic currency continues to fuel inflationary pressures in the economy. Hence, the central bank is more likely to upgrade its forecasts for economic growth and inflation, which should pave way for a fresh leg of up-move for the major.

On the economic data front, UK economic docket features the release of construction PMI, which makes it a busy day for GBP traders. From the US, the release of usual weekly jobless claims might provide some impetus during early NA session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Sharp recovery from 50-day SMA support and a subsequent move to fresh multi-week highs suggests additional up-move, even from current levels. With short-term indicators in bullish territory, the pair seems all set to reclaim 1.2700 handle and head towards testing 1.2725-30 resistance area, coinciding with 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3439-1.1980 downfall. A convincing move above this resistance is likely to lift the pair towards December 2016 monthly highs resistance near 1.2775 level before eventually boosting it beyond 1.2800 handle towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2875 region.

On the flip side, 1.2630-25 area now becomes immediate support to defend below which the pair is likely to break below 1.2600 handle and head towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2540 region, en-route 100-day SMA support near 1.2490-1.2500 psychological mark.